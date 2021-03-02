Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07). Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 469,933 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.61. The company has a market capitalization of £40.75 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

