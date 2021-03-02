Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €180.80 ($212.71).

ETR:SAE traded up €3.50 ($4.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €205.00 ($241.18). 61,850 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €202.60 and its 200-day moving average is €159.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

