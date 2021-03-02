Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €180.80 ($212.71).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR:SAE traded up €3.50 ($4.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €205.00 ($241.18). 61,850 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €202.60 and its 200-day moving average is €159.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.