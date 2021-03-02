Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

ABF traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,367 ($30.93). 614,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,273.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,075.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,484 ($32.45).

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,958,153 over the last 90 days.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

