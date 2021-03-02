Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLTR. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £157 ($205.12) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £126.63 ($165.44).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 245 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching £141.10 ($184.35). The company had a trading volume of 698,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of £134.97. The company has a market cap of £24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.56. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a fifty-two week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

