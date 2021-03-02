Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO)

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON DVO traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,330,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. Devro plc has a twelve month low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.48.

Devro plc (DVO.L) Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

