Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Grows By 291.3%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 291.3% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of AMSIY stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
