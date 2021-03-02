Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Grows By 291.3%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 291.3% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AMSIY stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.