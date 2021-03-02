Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rises By 187.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 66,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

