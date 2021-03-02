Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 68.4%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXAHY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 71,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,105. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

