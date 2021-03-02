Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Rises By 7,050.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 7,050.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About BioRestorative Therapies
