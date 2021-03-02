Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Rises By 7,050.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 7,050.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

