Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Declines By 62.4%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Bunzl stock remained flat at $$31.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

