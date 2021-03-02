Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Drops By 56.5%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the January 28th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

