Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Decreases By 63.8%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the January 28th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,035,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTYX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 3,189,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development.

