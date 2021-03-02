Short Interest in Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Grows By 294.1%

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS TTMZF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Datable Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

