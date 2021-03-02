Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Rises By 300.0%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ DISCB opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Discovery has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

