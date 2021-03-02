Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 274.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

