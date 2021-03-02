Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 274.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $80.20.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.