Short Interest in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Declines By 59.7%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the January 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 1,320,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,942. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

