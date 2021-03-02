Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Decreases By 57.2%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the January 28th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

