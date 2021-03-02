Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Increases By 182.6%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 44,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $415,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.