Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Drops By 57.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

