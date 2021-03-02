Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Rises By 6,750.0%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 6,750.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ELROF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

