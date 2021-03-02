Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rises By 281.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the January 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EXROF stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

