Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Declines By 64.3%

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FLMMF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.