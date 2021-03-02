Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Declines By 64.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FLMMF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

