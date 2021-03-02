Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Drops By 61.9%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

