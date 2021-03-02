Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Rises By 9,900.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCMC stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Healthier Choices Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.