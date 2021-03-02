Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Grows By 181.1%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the January 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 81,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,999. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

IBDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

