Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Decreases By 57.1%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS INBP remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Tuesday. 3,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,127. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 94.28% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

