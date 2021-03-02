Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 242.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the January 28th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of KBWY opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

