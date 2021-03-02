Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 242.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the January 28th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of KBWY opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.
