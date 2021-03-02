Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Expands By 7,059.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 7,059.0% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PSCE opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

