Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Drops By 59.2%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the January 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MHIVF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028. Invesque has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
About Invesque
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.