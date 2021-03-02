Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Drops By 59.2%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the January 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHIVF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028. Invesque has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

