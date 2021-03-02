Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Expands By 235.6%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 235.6% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE HPI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

