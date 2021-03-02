Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Expands By 176.5%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JSCPY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800. JSR has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JSCPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

