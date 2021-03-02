Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Increases By 229.4%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCMJ. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

