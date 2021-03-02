Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Decreases By 57.1%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MICR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.50.
About Micron Solutions
