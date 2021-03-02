Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Decreases By 57.1%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MICR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.50.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

