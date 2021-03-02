Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Decreases By 58.0%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the January 28th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

MSBHF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

