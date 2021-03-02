Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Expands By 9,340.0%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 9,340.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ NAOV opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.43. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 513,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.86% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

