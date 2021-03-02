Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Expands By 170.8%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the January 28th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE NGS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,939. The company has a market cap of $134.82 million, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

