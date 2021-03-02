Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Declines By 57.6%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.79. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

