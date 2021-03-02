Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Declines By 61.6%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 28th total of 544,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEPS. B. Riley raised their target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 75,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $261,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 32,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 932,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

