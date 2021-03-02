Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Decreases By 63.1%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,400 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the January 28th total of 3,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,015,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NEVDF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,808,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.