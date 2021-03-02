Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Expands By 242.9%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NUW stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.