Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Increases By 11,900.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 11,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:PRKA opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
About Parks! America
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.