Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Increases By 11,900.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 11,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PRKA opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

