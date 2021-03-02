Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Grows By 234.8%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the January 28th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PTPI stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.12. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues. The company operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It focuses on erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, endothelial dysfunction, and prostate cancer; and hormone health, and products enhancing overall health and wellness in men.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.