Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Grows By 193.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the January 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PMF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 47,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.