Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Grows By 193.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the January 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PMF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 47,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
