Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Expands By 276.4%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POAHY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

