Short Interest in Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Expands By 171.0%

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PPRW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 40,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.
About Premier Power Renewable Energy
