Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Grows By 278.0%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 278.0% from the January 28th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PFIE stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.