Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Decreases By 63.9%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RCRUY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 414,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Recruit has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

