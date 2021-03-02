Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Declines By 59.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the January 28th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Shares of RGRNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

