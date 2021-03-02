Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Rises By 6,500.0%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE RMI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.