Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Rises By 6,500.0%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE RMI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.