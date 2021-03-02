Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Increases By 300.0%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.